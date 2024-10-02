Sathe’s Aarogya Mitra Foundation organises health mela in Belagavi

Dr. Sathe’s Aarogya Mitra Foundation organised a Health Mela in Belagavi recently. The day-long health and wellness event helped create awareness about preventive health by sharing health information via workshops, activities and competitions.

The event included a walkathon organised in association with Inner Wheel Club of Belgaum, Wise Riders, a digital module about safe riding practices for youth through digital platforms, and Aarogya Mitra’s digital platforms to provide information like blood donors list, emergency services details and a meme competition on road safety.

Kaustub Desai shared critical life-saving techniques during the Trauma Workshop.

Varadaraj Gokak’s workshop gave insights into secrets of a healthier gut.

Harpreet Kuar spoke to young individuals about pursuit of sports excellence.

Counsellor Natasha Ajgaonkar spoke about coping with mental health challenges.

Ashwini Belgaumkar spoke supporting parental roles in modern times and about how children’s screen times needed to be managed.

A debate on “Let’s talk health kept the spirit of intellectual dialogue alive among participants” was also organised.

Sameer Ambar and USV Pharma team provided crucial information on cardiac emergencies. Sameer Ambar launched Jeevan-Vahini Kit.

Director of KLE Cancer Hospital M.V. Jali and Regional Rotary Foundation Coordinator Avinash Potdar, who participated as guests, spoke.

