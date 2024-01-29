Satellite remote sensing technology should be used efficiently to report and prevent forest fires: Khandre

January 29, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre has said that satellite remote sensing technology should be used efficiently to provide timely information and prevent forest fires in the State.

The Minister on Monday witnessed a demonstration of the remote sensing technology and reviewed a meeting with officials on forest fire prevention and control preparedness. Remote sensing technology provides information with the help of satellites which has been in use for many years now.

In the past, forest fire information from NASA was passed on to ISRO’s National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC) and then to the Forest Survey of India (FSI), following which the information was relayed to the respective States. However now, the information comes directly from NASA to NRSC and then to the Karnataka Remote Sensing Centre (KSRSC). The information is forwarded to the zone concerned of the Forest Department.

Mr. Khandre directed officials that the information received should be continuously monitored by the fire suppression cell of the Forest Department.

Timely information

He said that timely information about the occurrence of fire can prevent further damage to the forest and in this regard the Forest Department should take all precautionary measures to prevent and control forest fire.

On being informed that the frequent occurrence of forest fires in certain forest areas of the State has been codified from 15 years of data and hot spots have been identified, Mr. Khandre directed the deployment of more fire watchers in these areas and also to keep surveillance through drone cameras.

He also directed officials to take strict action and file criminal cases against miscreants who set fire to forests.

