Satellite railway terminal for Mysuru set to gain traction

The recent realignment of jurisdictions of various divisional railways under South Western Railway zone is expected to help expedite work on the new satellite railway terminal for Mysuru proposed at Naganahalli.

Prior to the realignment of divisional boundaries, Naganahalli, though a few kilometres away from Mysuru railway station, was under Bengaluru Railway Division. Hence, it called for coordination between the Mysuru and Bengaluru divisions, but the latter had other pressing priorities, including decongestion of its own terminals (Cantonment and Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna stations), and could not be expected to take interest in pursuing the development of a new terminal at the tail-end of its boundary.

However, on September 16, the Ministry of Railways notified the revised jurisdictional boundaries of the Mysuru, Bengaluru and Hubballi divisions, as per which the entire stretch from Mysuru to Yeliyur — a distance of 37 km — will now be under Mysuru Railway Division. The new boundaries came into effect on October 1.

Sources in the Mysuru division told The Hindu that consequent to this, the proposed satellite terminal for Mysuru city can be expected to gain traction. “There is a pressing need to decongest the existing Mysuru station and construct a new terminal, for which Naganahalli has been identified and funds earmarked in the budget. However, all this hinges upon land acquisition at Naganahalli, which is in Mandya district. But now Naganahalli has been brought under Mysuru Railway Division and the terminal development is a pressing issue for us, we will follow up on the land acquisition issue with the Mandya district administration and the State government to expedite the process,” an official said.

Though the idea of a second railway terminal for Mysuru was conceived in 2007, it inched forward only in 2018-19 when the proposal was included in the Union Budget.

Land acquisition

The construction of a greenfield terminal requires about 370 acres of land, and the project cost has been pegged at ₹789.29 crore, with the majority going towards land acquisition.

However, there is little progress with regard to land acquisition at Naganahalli, which is 8.55 km from the current Mysuru station. But the fact that it is now under the Mysuru division and the proximity of the divisional headquarters to the site of the new satellite terminal will come into play and help expedite work, sources said.

One of the reasons a second terminal has been mooted is the growing congestion of the existing Mysuru railway station, which handles 96 trains a day — both incoming and outgoing. The passenger footfall is in excess of 60,000 a day. This is expected to grow at the rate of 10% annually consequent to the completion of track-doubling and electrification works on the tracks in the Mysuru-Bengaluru section.

The new terminal is expected to have six platform lines, eight stabling lines, four maintenance lines and other infrastructure so as to handle train services that will be introduced in future.