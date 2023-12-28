ADVERTISEMENT

State govt. urged to drop new method to collect fee in universities

December 28, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

District vice-president of BJP Youth Wing Shiva Ashtagi submitting a memorandum to Home Minister G. Parameshwar in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

District vice-president of BJP Youth Wing Shiva Ashtagi met Home Minister G. Parameshwar in Kalaburagi on Wednesday and appealed to him to drop the new fee collection method in universities and bring back the old process.

“Earlier, students from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SCs & STs) and the Other Backward Classes (OBC) used to pay subsidized fees. Now, the universities are collecting the full amount from them. When asked, the officials concerned said that the government is paying the scholarship amount to students directly in their bank accounts,” he said.

“This is why they are collecting the full amount. The fact, however, is that the students are forced to pay the full amount even before they receive scholarship amounts. It is tough for the poor students from the marginal communities to pay the full amount in advance,” Mr Ashtagi told the Minister.

He then submitted a memorandum to the Minister.

Speaking to the media later, Mr. Ashtagi said that the Home Minister has responded positively to the request and assured him of addressing the issue through a discussion on it with Ministers for Higher Education and Social Welfare.

Preetam Patil, Devendra Cheganta, Gopal Krishna Saradagi, Amit Kulkarni and other leaders were present.

