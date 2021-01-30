Sasikala to be discharged on Sunday

A file photo of V.K. Sasikala being taken to a hospital in Bengaluru after she complained of breathlessness and fever.

Bengaluru

30 January 2021 17:06 IST

Expelled AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala, who was released from jail recently but had continued treatment in Victoria hospital where she had been admitted for COVID-19, will be discharged on Sunday.

Victoria Hospital medical superintendent Ramesh Krishna K said she will be discharged after morning rounds by treating doctors on Sunday.

“As per protocol, there is no need to test her before discharge. She has been asymptomatic and without oxygen support for the last three days,” he said.

After her release on January 27, Ms. Sasikala continued to be in Victoria hospital for treatement. She was admitted to Victoria on January 21 after she tested positive for COVID-19.

Hospital authorities had said she will be discharged on the 10th day if she is asymptomatic and free of oxygen support for at least three days.

She was admitted to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on January 20 after she complained of breathlessness and fever. From Bowring she was shifted to Victoria on January 21 after she was diagnosed of SARI.

Subsequently, her chest CT thorax showed features suggestive of severe respiratory infection and she was tested for Covid again and she tested positive the same day.

She was admitted to COVID ICU at the Emergency and Trauma Care Centre, the designated COVID facility on Victoria hospital premises. She has been on treatment as per COVID protocols since then.

Dr Ramesh Krishna said she has maintained oxygen saturation of 96/97 without oxygen support for the past three days.