Sasikala objects to RTI applications by third parties

V.K. Sasikala, serving sentence in a corruption case in Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, has written to the Chief Superintendent of the prison objecting to the prison authorities disclosing information about her release date and other information in response to Right to Information (RTI) application filed by third parties.

A copy of the letter available with The Hindu quotes an earlier precedent where Tihar Jail authorities had turned down an RTI application regarding details of undertrials on the ground of privacy, that was later upheld by the Central Information Commission.

Recently, prison authorities had revealed that the four-year sentence of Sasikala would come to an end by February 2021, and she would be released from prison on payment of ₹10 crore fine stipulated by the court. The date of her release has attained significance in the light of the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.