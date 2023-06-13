ADVERTISEMENT

Sasikala moves Karnataka High Court challenging corruption case of getting extra facilities in Bengaluru prison

June 13, 2023 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

Her petition follows the court’s recent order of quashing sanction grated to prosecute three former staff of prison in the case

The Hindu Bureau

V.K. Sasikala

The former AIADMK leader V.K. Sasikala has moved the High Court of Karnataka challenging the cognisance of offence against her by a trial court in a corruption case against three staff members of Bengaluru Central Prison for providing preferential facilities illegally to her when she was lodged there for serving sentence in a corruption case against the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, before whom the petition came up for hearing on Monday, June 12, 2023, adjourned further hearing till June 28 after ordering issue of notice to the Lokayukta police.

The petition has been filed mainly on the ground that the case against her cannot be continued as the High Court on May 18, 2023, quashed the sanction granted by the State government to prosecute three former staff members of the prison against whom the investigating agency had filed a chargesheet. Ms. Sasikala has been arraigned as accused number 5 in the chargesheet.

Also, it has been contended in the petition that the chargesheet filed against her lacked ingredients for abetment of corruption as there is not even a whisper about illegal gratification alleged to have been paid by her in return for the facilities provided.

