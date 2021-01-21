Sasikala diagnosed with SARI, shifted to jail ward in Victoria hospital

Bengaluru:

The late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V.K. Sasikala, who was hospitalised on Wednesday evening owing to fever, breathlessness and cough, has been diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI).

Doctors said she has tested RT-PCR negative for COVID-19 and her condition is stable now.

Manoj Kumar H V, dean and director of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru, told The Hindu on Thursday that she is doing well and her fever has subsided. She can be discharged in 2-3 days, he said.

“She was admitted to hospital with the complaint of fever, cough, and breathlessness but now she is stable. She was diagnosed with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI). We are now doing a CT Scan for further investigation. She has now been moved to the jail ward in Victoria Hospital,” he said.

“Her fever has come down and her oxygen saturation is normal. She is walking around and had her breakfast in the morning. We do not think there is any problem now. Since she has SARI symptoms we have referred for a CT Scan,” Dr Manoj Kumar said.