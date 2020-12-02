Sasikala applies for remission

Sans remission, Sasikala would complete her sentence on January 27, 2021

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa’s aide V. K. Sasikala has made an application before Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities, where she is serving a four-year sentence over a disproportionate assets case, to consider remission of her sentence and an early release from prison.

However, a remission of over 120 days that she had acquired has all been forfeited by the former jailer, over allegations of special benefits and for being irregular for work within the jail. “Presently, Sasikala has no remission in her account,” a prison official said.

The Parappana Agrahara Central Prison authorities have now forwarded her application to the Prisons Department, who are yet to take a call on the issue.

Convicts are eligible for three days of remission per month of good behaviour. “Remission is not a right, but a descretion of prison authorities. She has sought a review of an earlier decision where her remission was forfeited. A decision is pending on the application,” a senior prison official said.

Meanwhile, if she doesn’t avail any remission, Ms. Sasikala would complete her sentence on January 27, 2021. Ms. Sasikala has already paid ₹10 crore fine to a civil court in November 2020.