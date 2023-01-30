ADVERTISEMENT

Sarvodaya Day: Tributes paid to Mahatma Gandhi in Mysuru

January 30, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - MYSURU

A programme organised at Gandhi Bhavan in University of Mysore pays homage to the father of the nation; harmony walk for coexistence taken out in the city

The Hindu Bureau

Thinker H.S. Raghavendra Rao, Registrar Evaluation A.P. Gnana Prakash and others during Sarvodaya Day celebration at Gandhi Bhavan, University of Mysore, in Mysuru on Monday, January 30. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

On the occasion of Sarvodaya Day, rich tributes were paid to Mahatma Gandhi to mark the 75 th death anniversary of the father of the nation.

Floral tributes were paid to the bust of Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Bhavan in Manasagangotri campus here on Monday, January 30. Thinker Prof. H.S. Raghavendra Rao was the chief guest.

A pourakarmika of Mysore City Corporation, Panchalamma, was felicitated, marking the occasion.

Registrar (Evaluation) A.P. Gnana Prakash and officials from the University of Mysore and faculty from the Institute of Gandhian Studies were present.

In his address, Prof. Rao expressed happiness over felicitating a pourakarmika and described the gesture as an appropriate tribute for the occasion. He called upon the audience to understand Gandhi and his principles.

Prof. Gnana Prakash administered ‘Sarva Dharma Samaanate’ oath to the participants. A two-minute silence was observed as a mark of respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

Registrar V.R. Shylaja, Gandhi Bhavan Director S. Narendra Kumar and others were present.

Harmony walk for coexistence

A harmony walk was taken out on the occasion of Sarvodaya Day that marked the 75th death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Souharda Karnataka Mysuru on Monday organised ‘Souharda Nade’ (Harmony Walk) on the occasion of Sarvodaya Day. Theatre personality Janardhana sang a song in harmony. Harmony poems were also recited. The ‘harmony walk’ began at Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple at the palace, passing through a mosque near Milad Park near Ashoka Road before culminating outside St. Philomena’s Church where a meeting was held.

