Sari Run to mark Women’s Day

HUBBALLI

03 March 2020 19:04 IST

What would happen when one celebrates the spirit of womanhood, tradition and fitness all put together in a single day. It would result in an event like Sari Run, which Hubballi will witness for the second time on International Women’s Day.

Encouraged by the response it received last year, physiotherapist and fitness rehab trainer Vijeta Halepet Harapanahalli is organising the event under the aegis of Sattwam Physiotherapy and Fitness Rehab Centre in the city on March 8.

Under the unique concept of Sari Run, women from different walks of life will participate wearing saris covering a distance of 4.5-km, either walking or running.

According to Dr. Vijeta Harapanahalli, women from different walks of life and in different age groups had participated in the event last year. And, this year, the response has been even better. There will be finisher medals for all those who participate and any girl above the age of seven can participate in the event.

According to Dr. Vijeta Harapanahalli, the event aims at creating awareness about the importance of health and fitness in women’s life and also showcasing the rich culture of the Indian sari. The event will begin at Sattwam Physiotherapy and Fitness Rehab Centre on Gokul Road at 6.15 a.m. on that day.

Women achievers will be part of the inauguration of the event which has a registration free of ₹ 200. For more information contact, Ph: 8310126083.