SARI, ILI prove a bane to Mysuru’s COVID-19 battle

MYSURU

21 July 2020 19:25 IST

About 30-50 Influenza-Like Illness and 20 Severe Acute Respiratory Illness patients are being admitted daily in the last two weeks, contributing to the high death rate

Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) and Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) are turning out to be biggest nemesis in the seemingly unending combat against COVID-19 in the case of Mysuru which has reported the highest deaths due to COVID-19 after Bengaluru. And the SARI and ILI cases were behind the high death toll.

What has become a cause for concern for the doctors is the rise in number of cases with about 30-50 ILI cases and 15-20 SARI cases admitted almost daily with serious complications at the State-owned K.R. Hospital (KRH) in the past two weeks.

On seeing the alarming rise, the building that once housed the Sri Jayadeva branch on the KRH premises has converted into a facility for the treatment of SARI and ILI patients. As on Tuesday, 18 patients tested positive to COVID-19 and are being treated under isolation in the facility.

Mysuru has reported 75 deaths till Monday and 90 per cent of the fatalities are connected to SARI and ILI.

Only 10 beds remain at the 180-bed hospital block. Anxiety has now gripped doctors and the hospital staff on where to accommodate the patients if the surge continues in the days ahead. Each SARI/ILI patient needs at least 10 days to recuperate and more if he or she tests positive to the contagion.

Private hospitals in the city and district are referring SARI and ILI cases to the KRH, although they can treat them, doubling the patient load and stress on the staff.

The dedicated COVID-19 Hospital is a 250-bed facility on KRS Road here but the SARI and ILI patients testing positive are not being shifted to this hospital because of their serious condition.

“We may lose the patients if we try to shift them to the designated hospital. Such patients are rushed to us in critical condition and there have been occasions where the patients died soon after they were rushed to our facility. The situation is very serious,” said Mysore Medical College and Research Institute Director and Dean C.P. Nanjaraj.

The big jump in SARI and ILI cases has led to suspension of elective surgeries at the KRH to dedicate specialist doctors, including pulmonologists, for SARI and ILI patients’ care.

Only emergency surgeries are being handled at KRH besides the C-sections at the Cheluvamba Hospital, another teaching hospital of MMCRI.

Dr. Nanjaraj said more than 100 SARI and ILI patients had died last year in June and July. “These patients died due to various complications and infections before the COVID-19 era,” he said, arguing that SARI and ILI deaths were not confined to COVID-19.

The statistics the MMCRI Dean and Director collected from the Medicine Department of the MMCRI cite that the SARI and ILI patients died after 8-10 days of hospitalisation. “The deaths are much faster now for these patients with severe complications. Many are being rushed lately to the hospital and the complications plus the infection has resulted in their deaths,” he explained.