SARI, ILI cases: Mysuru pvt. hospitals ‘indifferent’

Even as Mysuru is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases in the recent days, causing concern to health authorities, private hospitals had remained indifferent with regard to reporting of SARI and ILI cases, if the Deputy Commissioner’s warning is an indication.

Despite strict diktat from the government to inform the Health Department about persons with SARI and ILI symptoms for containing the contagion, many hospitals don’t seem to be complying with the order.

Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar on Monday warned of cancelling the registration of hospitals, clinics and private practitioners if they continue to be unresponsive to the diktat and do not report the cases as mandated.

“Reports on the persons with SARI, ILI and COVID-19 symptoms need to be documented on https://kpme.karnataka.tech every day. Despite repeated warnings, the reports are not being uploaded on the website,” he said.

He said all SARI and ILI cases reported from the private hospitals should be subjected to free COVID-19 test.