Sargur Town Panchayat to go to polls on March 29

Mysuru

09 March 2021 22:59 IST

Sargur Town Panchayat in Mysuru district will go to polls on March 29.

According to a statement issued here on Tuesday, polling will be held between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. for the 12 wards on March 29.

Out of the 12 wards, 7 are categorised as general while five others are reserved for women. A total of 10,160 eligible voters including 4,947 men and 5,213 women will cast their votes in 12 polling booths.

While the Deputy Commissioner will issue the notification on March10, the last date for filing nominations will be March 17. Scrutiny will be held on March 18 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 20.