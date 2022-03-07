Saree Run sees good participation

The first edition of Saree Run organised by the Rotary Club of Seven Hills, in association with Jive Studio of Dance, FPAI and IMA, in Dharwad on Sunday, saw encouraging participation from women.

Hundreds of sari-clad women took part in the run that started on Karnatak College Grounds and ended at the Kala Bhavan. This is one of the events organised as part of International Women’s Day.

The event was meant to create awareness and encourage women to break the stigma over traditional attire and fitness. The aim was to bridge the gap between their social obligations and personal need for fitness and self-empowerment, the organisers said.

“The idea was to encourage women to take up running and show that one could do it while wearing a sari. By doing so, they take charge of their health while overcoming any social restriction they have in terms of clothing,” said Rotary Club President Pallavi Deshpande.

Aishwarya Patil flagged off the event and asked people to work for women’s empowerment.

FPAI National President Ratnamala Desai, District Surveillance Officer Sujatha Hasavinmath, Sunanda More, Suman Heblikar, Sujatha Anishettar and others were present.