Saraswati Puja carried out at Central University amid objection from left-wing group of students

February 14, 2024 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Police bring under control tension on campus, as students enter into an altercation with librarian

The Hindu Bureau

Central University of Karnataka Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana, library staff and students participating in Saraswati Puja on campus in Kalaburagi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tension gripped Central University of Karnataka in Kalaburagi on Wednesday when a group of students objected to Saraswati Puja on university campus and entered into an altercation with Librarian P.S. Kattimani.

Library staff and students of the Education Department belonging to a right-wing group performed Saraswati Puja as part of Vasant Panchami.

Meanwhile, a group of students took exception to Hindu ritual in the library on university campus saying it is against the tenets of the Central University.

This group of students also registered its protest with the university authorities. However, the library staff and students continued to chant mantras amid objection by the left-wing group of students.

Also, a research student Nandan Kumar said that the university authorities recently stopped him from garlanding the idol of Ambedkar. Then, how can they allow Saraswati Puja on the university premises, he asked.

The agitating student questioned the authorities whether it is an educational institution or a religious place. However, Librarian Kattimani did not respond to the student but asked him to inquire with the Vice-Chancellor.

A team of personnel from Narona Police Station rushed to the campus to bring the situation under control and pacified the protesters.

Vice-Chancellor Battu Satyanarayana told the media that students of different departments organized Saraswati Puja to mark Vasant Panchami.

And, students from different States studying in the university performed the ritual as they follow it in their faiths, while a group of students objected to it for no reason, Prof. Battu said.

