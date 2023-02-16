Sarang helicopter team set to get bigger and better

February 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The dazzling display in air by the Sarang, the helicopter aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force, is set to be more breathtaking in the coming months. While the only helicopter aerobatic team in the world is set to add one more helicopter to the display, it is also working on adding five more manoeuvers.

In another important development, Sarang will be performing this year in the North East for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Coimbatore-based Sarang currently operates with four helicopter during display to which one more is being added by June, IAF sources said. The team is training to add five more manoeuvers for which names are yet to be given, sources said. Normally, Sarang performs a full profile of 12 to 15 manoeuvers during the display of which some will be replaced by the new five manoeuvers that is being practised.

Sarang’s team has 17 pilots of whom eight - two each in a helicopter- perform in the display. The team flies the Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) manufactured by HAL, and their display serves as an excellent platform to showcase HAL’s product.

“The manoeuvers are fine-tuned or replaced based on our assessment. Data from flight data recorder and footages of the aerial displays captured on ground are constantly assessed. While safety is paramount, audience interest is taken into consideration to make the show more interesting,” Sarang leader Gr Capt S.K. Mishra told The Hindu.

On the reason for the absence of large helicopter aerobatic teams in the world, Gr. Capt Mishra said, “Maintaining a helicopter team is very tough and demanding. Sarang performs well because our helicopters are indigenous and we get enormous help from HAL.”

While Sarang gets inquiries to perform, IAF sources said that schedule is being worked out to perform in North East after October. “The last performance of Sarang in North East was in 2014 and the team is scheduled for multi-city displays. They want to showcase their skills and enthrall the audience in new places now. Appeal is always there in new manoeuvers,” sources added.