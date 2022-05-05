‘Sapthapadi’ in Nanjangud on May 25

Couples can register for the marriage event before May 13

The government-sponsored mass marriage programme – Sapthapadi – is happening in Mysuru district this month.

A joint initiative of the district administration and the Department of Muzrai, it will take place at Srikanteshwara Swamy Temple in Nanjangud on May 25 between 10.55 a.m. and 11.40 a.m..

The decision was taken at a meeting held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here on Thursday.

The government introduced the programme to prevent unnecessary expenditure on weddings and prevent middle class and economically weaker sections from getting into financial distress.

Registration for the marriage has to be completed by May 13 and the bride and bridegroom will together get an assistance of ₹55,000. Gold mangalasutra and earrings, both weighing about 8 grams, are gifted to the bride. An assistance of ₹5,000 to the bridegroom and ₹10,000 to the bride is given.

The wedding is allowed only if the parents of the couple agree to the marriage and are present at the event besides the presence of some witnesses. In case of guardians, their presence is a must at the wedding, the meeting was told.

In case of any objections to the wedding of any particular couple, such proposals will be relooked. The government will scrutinise the age of the couple before allowing their wedding, a press release said here.

The authorities have warned of legal action against those submitting false documents for the wedding. At Sapthapadi, there is a provision only for the first wedding.