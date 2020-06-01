Saptapadi programme will go on: Poojary

Saptapadi, the programme of the Muzrai Department of performing mass marriage in temples, will be held as per stipulations placed by the State government shortly, said Muzarai Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary here on Monday.

He told reporters that the first phase of the programme was scheduled in April and then postponed to May. “In a week’s time we will come out with norms to conduct the programme by allowing gathering of 50 persons,” he said and added that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has given green signal to the department to hold the programme.

Mr. Poojary said Saptapadi has got good response from people. To start with the department has planned to conduct marriage of around 2,000 couples. It is looking at holding marriages in batches on different ‘muhurtas’ (time) in a day.

The lockdown, he said, has decreased earnings of the temples by about 35%. The temples were earning about ₹600 crore per year and about ₹14 crore was being earned by 300 temples in April and May.

The temples in the State have served food to the needy during the lockdown. About 5 lakh food packets were served from temples in Dakshina Kannada in the last few days and the Kadri Manjunatha Temple in the city provided food packets to 14,000 people every day.

Brushing aside allegation that the State government failed to provide enough flights for Kannadigas based in Gulf countries, Mr. Poojary said flights were being provided as per the registration made at the Indian embassies.

“Mr. Yediyurappa was among the few Chief Ministers in the country who have effectively worked in preventing the spread of COVID-19. He has worked closely with legislators in handling the relief work. He and State BJP president and Dakshina Kannada MP Nalin Kumar Kateel were working in tandem for the growth of the party and the State,” Mr. Poojary added.