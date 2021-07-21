Saptapadi programme soon: Minister

Muzrai Minister Kota Srinivasa Poojary has said the State government will introduce Saptapadi, a programme to promote simple marriages, soon. The government will hold marriages on the premises of 100 temples in the State.

Speaking to mediapersons after a meeting with officers in Shivamogga on Wednesday, the Minister said the department would provide jewellery worth over ₹40,000 and ₹10,000 in cash for the bride, besides ₹5,000 for the groom, who get married under the programme. The department had already finalised the muhurtas for the event. The officers had been directed to make preparations for the event. This scheme would help many poor families.

The Minister said the government would develop basic infrastructure facilities at Kote Anjaneya Temple in the city. An action plan had been finalised. The department would recruit priests to fill up the vacancies, he added.

Earlier in the day, the Minister visited Kote Anjaneya Temple with RDPR Minister K.S. Eshwarappa. Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra, MLC Rudre Gowda, Mayor Sunita Annappa and others were present.