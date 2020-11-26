‘Saptapadhi’ to resume soon, says Poojary

Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries and Ports Kota Srinivasa Poojary on Thursday said Saptapadhi, a programme of organising mass marriages that was discontinued over the COVID-19 pandemic, will soon be resumed. Also, priests of nearly 34,000 temples across the State will get health insurance cover.

Speaking at the function to lay foundation stones for various development works at Sri Kshetra Malai Mahadeshwara Temple in M.M. Hills, he said the thought of developing the temple through the formation of Sri Kshetra Malai Mahadeshwara Temple Development Authority came to Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa. Accordingly, the works had been initiated with the Chief Minister allocating the funds.

The Chief Minister had announced funds to 39 mutts in the State in the budget to make them function in an organised manner, the Minister said.

Mr. Poojary said M.M. Hills temple will become one of the State’s major holy sites if the development of the place goes on at this speed in the next four to five years.