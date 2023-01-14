‘Santro’ Ravi, two others remanded in judicial custody

January 14, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - MYSURU

K.S. Manjunath, 51, an alleged human trafficker known by the name ‘Santro’ Ravi, who was arrested on the outskirts of Ahmedabad in Gujarat on Friday, was brought to Mysuru on Saturday and subjected to a preliminary inquiry by the city police before he was remanded in judicial custody in the evening.

He and two others arrested along with him in Ahmedabad — Ramji and Sruteesh Kumar — were produced before the judge of a city court, who remanded them in judicial custody for 14 days.

‘Santro’ Ravi had been on the run ever since his wife had lodged a complaint against him for alleged rape, atrocity, and dowry in Vijayanagar police station in the city on January 2. He is also accused of playing a role in police transfers.

Earlier in the day, Additional Director-General of Police (Law and Order) Alok Kumar told reporters here that the police had subjected the accused to a medical test after they were brought to Mysuru on Saturday morning before their interrogation at the police station. Though the police were planning to seek their custody for further interrogation, the accused were remanded in judicial custody.

The interrogation earlier in the day by the inquiry officer — Assistant Commissioner of Police, Narasimharaja division, Shivashankar — in the presence of Mysuru Police Commissioner Ramesh B. was mostly around his whereabouts after the FIR was lodged by his wife. He was questioned about the places he had visited during the 11 days. Details had also been sought from him about the persons who had helped him when he was on the run.

The inquiry only confirmed the information the police had already obtained about the route taken by the accused to reach Ahmedabad, Mr. Kumar said but added that the police would not reveal the details of the inquiry.

When asked if the other cases against Ravi would also be taken up for interrogation, Mr. Kumar said the priority at present was the case registered against him at the Vijayanagar police station and the other cases would come up only later.

Ravi is a diabetic and keeps taking insulin injections from time to time, Mr. Kumar said while asking police officials to ensure the supply of insulin to the accused.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Ramesh said the police had 24 hours’ time after the arrest, excluding the travel time, to produce the accused before the court.