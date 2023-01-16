‘Santro’ Ravi remanded in judicial custody till Jan. 25

January 16, 2023 10:40 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MYSURU

: The alleged racketeer K.S. Manjunath, also known as ‘Santro’ Ravi, and his two associates were produced before a City court in Mysuru on Monday and remanded in judicial custody till January 25.

Even as the city police was planning to seek his custody for further questioning in the case of sexual harassment and dowry in a case registered against him in Vijayangar police station in Mysuru, the 6 th JMFC court before which they were produced directed that they be continued in judicial custody after the public prosecutor apprised the judge that the case was being transferred to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

However, advocate for ‘Santro’ Ravi, Harish Prabhu, opposed the transfer of the case to CID on the grounds that it does not have the necessary “ingredients” for such a transfer to the CID.

The judge heard both the sides and remanded the accused in judicial custody till January 25.

Mr Prabhu later told reporters that he was not aware if the State government had already issued orders transferring the case to the CID.

He pointed out that the FIR registered against his client in Vijaynagar police station in Mysuru pertained to sexual harassment and dowry by a woman, who was claiming to be his wife. “But, she has not produced any evidence in support of her charges”, he said.

Also, the FIR does not contain any details about the alleged transfers or other charges, he said while adding that there would be no need for a CID probe into the matter.

Mr Prabhu, who said that he was planning to move a bail application for his client in the coming days, also added that he will find out the reasons for which a CID probe was being ordered before moving the court opposing the same.

‘Santro’ Ravi and his two associates were taken back to Mysuru Central jail amid tight security.