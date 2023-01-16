‘Santro’ Ravi case handed over to CID

January 16, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra on Monday announced that the ‘Santro’ Ravi’s case had been handed over to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a detailed probe .

The accused, Manjunath K.S. alias ‘Santro’ Ravi was arrested in Gujarat on Friday last following a rape and dowry harassment case filed against him by a woman.

Ravi, who is presently in Vijayanagar police custody in Mysuru, was accused of running transfer rackets, sex rackets, and is facing charges of human trafficking, cheating, domestic violence, and rape . Since the case has wider ramifications, the CID would be able to probe in detail, a senior police officer said.

The case has been a major embarrassment to the government after an audio clip of him claiming to have close proximity with the Chief Minister, his son, the Home Minister and other Ministers and senior police officers went viral.

The accused, who was operating a sex racket since 2005 from across the State, was arrested but he continued with his activities. He claimed to have developed close proximity with politicians and senior police officers and got involved in transfer of officials and getting official work done using his contacts, sources said.