Santosh’s interest in Arsikere triggers speculation of him being ticket aspirant

Hassan

13 September 2020 23:38 IST

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s political secretary N.R. Santosh’s special interest in the BJP’s affairs in Arsikere Assembly constituency has given rise to speculation that he will be one of the aspirants for the party’s ticket in the forthcoming election. A faction within the party has already expressed displeasure over his interference in the party’s affairs in the taluk.

Mr. Santosh, a relative of Mr. Yediyurappa, has been in touch with the party’s workers in the constituency in recent days. A group, identifying themselves as Mr. Santosh’s supporters, has been active on social media with posts suggesting that he would be the BJP’s candidate in the next elections. In addition to this, Mr. Santosh held a press conference in Arsikere on Friday, where he said he was committed to the development of the constituency.

Asked whether he would contest on BJP ticket from Arsikere in the next election, he said he does not wish to identify himself as a ticket aspirant. “I am only a party worker. And workers are free to work anywhere in the State in the interest of the party,” he said.

When it was pointed out that many workers of the party have been vocal about his contesting, Mr. Santosh said the BJP’s senior leaders would be observing all the developments and would choose someone who enjoyed the support of party workers.

A day later, on Saturday, local leader G. Mariswamy spoke to the media expressing displeasure over Mr. Santosh’s activities. “I have been working in Arsikere for the past few years and have actively been involved in struggles in the interest of the constituency. If he wishes to enter electoral politics, he should go to any other constituency in the State. He should not create confusion among the workers and the people of the constituency,” he said.