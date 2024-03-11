Santosh Lad takes exception to Anantkumar Hegde’s statement on changing Constitution

March 11, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Taking strong exception to MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement about the BJP changing the Constitution, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has urged the BJP to announce in its election manifesto that it will change the Constitution and also, give the reasons for doing so.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Lad sought to know why is it that the BJP is now distancing itself from Mr. Hegde’s statement.

“It is making one leader speak about changing the Constitution and supporting him from behind. And, then, saying that it has nothing to do with his statement,” he said and added that if the BJP is really serious about the issue, then it should expel the leader who talks about changing the Constitution from the party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Lad said that the Congress will not allow the Constitution to be changed as long as it exists. The people should teach a lesson to the BJP which wants to change the Constitution, he said.

Apology sought

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly Arvind Bellad has termed Mr. Hegde’s statement as unwanted and unwarranted and urged Mr. Hegde to apologise for his remarks.

He told presspersons in Dharwad on Monday that whether to deliberate on the issue or not should be decided only after discussion with all. Such unwanted statements from him will affect the party also, he said.

Mr. Bellad also said that Mr. Hegde should start talking about the problems and issues of his electorate and the constituency. “If he speaks about unwanted, unrelated things, then the sentiments of the people will be hurt,” he said.

He also said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will get party ticket to re-contest from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency and there is no doubt about it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.