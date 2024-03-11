GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Santosh Lad takes exception to Anantkumar Hegde’s statement on changing Constitution

March 11, 2024 11:35 pm | Updated 11:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Taking strong exception to MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement about the BJP changing the Constitution, Labour Minister Santosh Lad has urged the BJP to announce in its election manifesto that it will change the Constitution and also, give the reasons for doing so.

Speaking to presspersons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Lad sought to know why is it that the BJP is now distancing itself from Mr. Hegde’s statement.

“It is making one leader speak about changing the Constitution and supporting him from behind. And, then, saying that it has nothing to do with his statement,” he said and added that if the BJP is really serious about the issue, then it should expel the leader who talks about changing the Constitution from the party.

Mr. Lad said that the Congress will not allow the Constitution to be changed as long as it exists. The people should teach a lesson to the BJP which wants to change the Constitution, he said.

Apology sought

Meanwhile, Deputy Leader of Opposition in Assembly Arvind Bellad has termed Mr. Hegde’s statement as unwanted and unwarranted and urged Mr. Hegde to apologise for his remarks.

He told presspersons in Dharwad on Monday that whether to deliberate on the issue or not should be decided only after discussion with all. Such unwanted statements from him will affect the party also, he said.

Mr. Bellad also said that Mr. Hegde should start talking about the problems and issues of his electorate and the constituency. “If he speaks about unwanted, unrelated things, then the sentiments of the people will be hurt,” he said.

He also said that Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will get party ticket to re-contest from the Dharwad Lok Sabha constituency and there is no doubt about it.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.