Santosh Hegde blasts govt.

Hassan

09 October 2021 20:31 IST

Former Lokayukta Justice N. Santosh Hegde has criticised the State Government for not abolishing Anti-Corruption Bureau as the party in power had assured before the elections. He was delivering a lecture on the necessity of social values in Hassan on Saturday.

The Congress, when in the Opposition, took out a march from Bengaluru to Ballari demanding the implementation of the Lokayukta’s report on illegal mining. The party said it would implement the report once it assumed power. It forgot the promise after coming to power. Instead, it scuttled the powers of the Lokayukta and strengthened the ACB. “The BJP while in the Opposition, promised the people that it would abolish the ACB within 24 hours of assuming power. But, they have not done it even 24 months after coming to office”, he said.

Mr. Hegde said all three pillars of democracy – legislature, executive and judiciary – had become corrupt. “All are from the same society. Corruption is everywhere. People have to be aware and fight against it”, he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The programme was jointly organised by Hassan Senior Citizen’s Forum, District Advocates Association, and Hassan District Working Journalists Association.