Karnataka

Santosh denies suicide attempt

N.R. Santosh, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister, who was discharged from hospital on Monday, has denied attempting suicide. He was admitted to M.S. Ramaiah Hospital late on November 28 after he attempted to end his life consuming sleeping pills.

However, Mr. Santosh said he “mistakenly took a slight overdose of sleeping pills” and became drowsy. He said he had mistakenly consumed two tablets instead of half, and not 12 as reported in the FIR. A senior police officer said since he was denying attempting suicide, the probe may have reached a dead end.

He denied that he was asked to quit as Political Secretary to Chief Minister, and attacked KPCC presient D. K. Shivakumar over his statement that Mr. Santosh was being blackmailed over a CD.

