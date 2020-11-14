Santheshivara village to be developed

Writer S.L. Bhyrappa’s village Santheshivara in Channarayapatna taluk will be developed at a cost of ₹5 crore, Hassan Deputy Commissioner R. Girish said. The DC spoke at a meeting to work out the development plan at his office on Thursday.

The State government has provided amount for the village’s development. Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had announced the project in his budget earlier this year.

The money would be utilised for the development of the village, as per the guidelines of the government. Gowramma Memorial Trust would suggest the architecture and rough design of structures villagers required.

Uday Shankar, of the trust, who also attended the meeting, said the money could be used to build a library, museum, research centre and hostel facility for those who wish to take up research in the village.

G.L. Shekhar of S.L. Bhyrappa Sahitya Prathishthana, film director P. Sheshadri, Kannada and Culture Department Assistant Director M.D. Sudarshana, Information Department Senior Assistant dDirector Vinod Chandra attended the meeting.