‘Sanskritamrutam’ campaign concludes in Hubballi-Dharwad

September 01, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde inaugurated a mega exhibition on Sanskrit in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde inaugurated a mega exhibition on Sanskrit in Hubballi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Hundreds of people were given Sanskrit lessons through 108 teaching camps in Hubballi-Dharwad under the ‘Sanskritamrutam’ campaign which was held from August 21 to 31.

The eleven-day campaign concluded with the valedictory programme on “World Sanskrit Day” through a mega exhibition on the significance of Sanskrit held at Sawai Gandharva Hall in Hubballi to mark the occasion.

Inaugurating the exhibition, Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudutta Hegdde commended the initiative aimed at teaching Sanskrit to more people. 

Throughout the day, hundreds of people and students from schools and colleges visited the exhibition and also took part in Sanskrit games.

Subsequently in the evening, the campaign concluded with a valedictory ceremony held in the presence of Nirbhayanand Swami of Ramakrishna Mission, Gadag.

