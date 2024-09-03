ADVERTISEMENT

Sannata conference at Hukkeri from tomorrow

Updated - September 03, 2024 10:30 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 10:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The two-day meet on the folk artform will be held under the aegis of Karnataka Bayalata Academy

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day conference on Sannata (folk artform) will be held at Hukkeri in Belagavi district under the aegis of Karnataka Bayalata Academy from Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Tuesday, chairman of the academy K.R. Durgadas said that the conference will be inaugurated by scholar Viranna Rajur at 10.30 a.m.

The inaugural session will be followed by technical sessions in which writers Ramakrishna Marathe, Gurupad Mareguddi, Rajashekhar Ichchangi, R.F. Balappanavar, C.N. Navalagi and others will deliver talks on various subjects.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the conference, five representative Sannata troupes comprising 50 folk artistes will be performing, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Mr. Durgadas said that Belagavi district is home to Sannata art forms where several stage experiments have been successfully made.

Having originated with the theme of devotion, subsequently Sannata responded to the aspirations of the people from time to time and it became the voice for contemporary issues, he said, calling upon youths to involve themselves in the folkart form and become the voice of the people.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US