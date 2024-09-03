GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Sannata conference at Hukkeri from tomorrow

The two-day meet on the folk artform will be held under the aegis of Karnataka Bayalata Academy

Updated - September 03, 2024 10:30 pm IST

Published - September 03, 2024 10:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

A two-day conference on Sannata (folk artform) will be held at Hukkeri in Belagavi district under the aegis of Karnataka Bayalata Academy from Thursday.

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Tuesday, chairman of the academy K.R. Durgadas said that the conference will be inaugurated by scholar Viranna Rajur at 10.30 a.m.

The inaugural session will be followed by technical sessions in which writers Ramakrishna Marathe, Gurupad Mareguddi, Rajashekhar Ichchangi, R.F. Balappanavar, C.N. Navalagi and others will deliver talks on various subjects.

During the conference, five representative Sannata troupes comprising 50 folk artistes will be performing, he said.

Mr. Durgadas said that Belagavi district is home to Sannata art forms where several stage experiments have been successfully made.

Having originated with the theme of devotion, subsequently Sannata responded to the aspirations of the people from time to time and it became the voice for contemporary issues, he said, calling upon youths to involve themselves in the folkart form and become the voice of the people.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.