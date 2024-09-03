Sannata conference at Hukkeri from tomorrow

A two-day conference on Sannata (folk artform) will be held at Hukkeri in Belagavi district under the aegis of Karnataka Bayalata Academy from Thursday.

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Tuesday, chairman of the academy K.R. Durgadas said that the conference will be inaugurated by scholar Viranna Rajur at 10.30 a.m.

The inaugural session will be followed by technical sessions in which writers Ramakrishna Marathe, Gurupad Mareguddi, Rajashekhar Ichchangi, R.F. Balappanavar, C.N. Navalagi and others will deliver talks on various subjects.

During the conference, five representative Sannata troupes comprising 50 folk artistes will be performing, he said.

Mr. Durgadas said that Belagavi district is home to Sannata art forms where several stage experiments have been successfully made.

Having originated with the theme of devotion, subsequently Sannata responded to the aspirations of the people from time to time and it became the voice for contemporary issues, he said, calling upon youths to involve themselves in the folkart form and become the voice of the people.