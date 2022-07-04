Sanjiv Patil takes charge as Superintendent of Police in Belagavi

Outgoing Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi handing over charge to Sanjiv Patil in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Sanjiv Patil who took charge as Superintendent of Police in Belagavi on Monday. | Photo Credit: P.K. BADIGER

Sanjiv Patil took charge as Superintendent of Police, Belagavi district, on Monday.

He is a 2015 batch IPS officer.

A dentist by training, Dr. Patil hails from Haveri district.

He has served as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru, Superintendent of Police - Intelligence and Superintendent of Police - Internal Security, Deputy Commissioner of Police of Hubballi-Dharwad and Deputy Superintendent of Police of Kalaburagi and Belagavi in the past.

He replaces Lakshman Nimbargi who has been transferred as Deputy Commissioner of Police (West), Bengaluru.

Mr. Nimbargi handed over charge to Dr. Patil in a simple ceremony at the Range Police Office on Monday.

Mr. Nimbargi said that he is thankful to the officers and staff and the people of Belagavi who cooperated with him during his three-year tenure here.

Dr. Patil said that he looked forward to maintaining law and order and solving crime with the cooperation of his colleagues.