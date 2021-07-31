Sanjeev Kishore is new GM of SWR

He is an alumnus of Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering

Sanjeev Kishore, IRSME, has assumed charge as the new General Manager of South Western Railway (SWR). Earlier, he served as Additional Member (Production Units) of Railway Board.

Until he took over, South Central Railway General Manager Gajanan Mallya held additional charge of SWR.

According to an official communication from SWR, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore possesses wide and varied experience in various capacities in North Eastern Railway, Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala, Central Railway, RITES, COFMOW, Centre for Railway Information Systems, New Delhi, Railway Board, and Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru.

An alumnus of Indian Railway Institute of Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), Jamalpur, Mr. Sanjeev Kishore earned a PG diploma in management from MDI Gurgaon (with Prime Minister’s medal for best overall performance) and has completed the Executive Fellow Programme (Doctoral Level) in Strategic Management from MDI Gurgaon.

He has undergone training on Advanced Strategic Management at Carnegie Mellon University, USA, Executive Leadership Programme at SDA Bocconi, Italy and has several research papers to his credit.

He has handled UNDP assisted project for upgradation of capabilities in Rail Coach Factory, Kapurthala (1998); Transfer of technology from LHB, Germany and Fiat, Italy and Switzerland; crashworthy coach design project of RITES (2003-09) involving collaboration with expert organisations of USA and several public, private sector organisations in India; instrumental in starting of export of rail wheels and axle sets from India (Rail Wheel Factory, Yelahanka, Bengaluru) to Mozambique.

He is a recipient of the National Award (Minister of Railways Award) for Meritorious Service in 2003, and a Fellow of Institutions of Engineer India, and Institution of Mechanical Engineers, United Kingdom.