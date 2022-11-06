Sanjay Patil questions Kharge’s participation in Vinay Kulkarni’s birthday event

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s scheduled participation in the birthday event of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in Kittur on Monday, president of Belagavi Rural District unit of the BJP Sanjay Patil has sought to know what message Mr. Kharge wanted to give by taking part in the celebrations.

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Patil said that Mr. Kulkarni is facing the charge of murder of Hindu activist and BJP leader Yogeeshgouda Goudar and had spent nine months in Hindalga Prison in Belagavi. And, now, Mr. Kharge is scheduled to participate in the birthday event of the murder accused. “What message he and other Congress leaders want to convey to society by participating in the birthday celebrations of the murder accused,” he asked.

Even during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never spoke anything about killing of Hindu activists under the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, he said.



Mocking at Member of Legislative Council Channaraj Hattiholi’s statement that BJP leaders from Belagavi will be joining the Congress, Mr. Patil said that there is even news about Member of Legislative Assembly Laxmi Hebbalkar and Mr. Hattiholi himself joining the BJP.