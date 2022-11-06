Sanjay Patil questions Kharge’s participation in Vinay Kulkarni’s birthday event

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
November 06, 2022 21:18 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking exception to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s scheduled participation in the birthday event of the former Minister Vinay Kulkarni in Kittur on Monday, president of Belagavi Rural District unit of the BJP Sanjay Patil has sought to know what message Mr. Kharge wanted to give by taking part in the celebrations.

Addressing presspersons in Belagavi on Saturday, Mr. Sanjay Patil said that Mr. Kulkarni is facing the charge of murder of Hindu activist and BJP leader Yogeeshgouda Goudar and had spent nine months in Hindalga Prison in Belagavi. And, now, Mr. Kharge is scheduled to participate in the birthday event of the murder accused. “What message he and other Congress leaders want to convey to society by participating in the birthday celebrations of the murder accused,” he asked.

Even during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi never spoke anything about killing of Hindu activists under the Congress government led by Siddaramaiah, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Mocking at Member of Legislative Council Channaraj Hattiholi’s statement that BJP leaders from Belagavi will be joining the Congress, Mr. Patil said that there is even news about Member of Legislative Assembly Laxmi Hebbalkar and Mr. Hattiholi himself joining the BJP.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app