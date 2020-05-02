Sanitisation: Hubballi trio gives a helping hand to the administration

At a time when the government is taking steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, various organisations have also joined hands with the government to do its bit.

While civic workers [pourakarmikas] are discharging their duties religiously, a three-member group from Hubballi has joined hands with the administration by carrying out sanitisation work in various localities.

The team, comprising Sadashiv Karadagi, Prabhu Shettar and Lokesh Koravi, have been involved in a sanitisation drive in various localities for some time now and have ensured the spraying of a disinfectant [sodium hypochlorite] in the localities.

For this purpose, they have made few modifications to a goods vehicle, provided by Channamma Bazaz. They have fitted it with a 1,000-litre tank to store the sodium hypochlorite solution and a pump fuelled by a diesel generator. The vehicle is being sent to various localities and workers are spraying the disinfectant in those localities.

While the solution is being provided by the municipal corporation, the other expenses are being borne by the trio, who plan to cover as many localities as possible.

Residents from any locality who feel the need for the sanitisation, can contact Sadashiv Karadagi at 9448338077.