Sanitary pad supply to schools to be completed by Sept. under Shuchi scheme

The distribution of sanitary pads under Suchi scheme for schoolchildren will be completed by September, while the government will look into the feasibility of distribution of menstrual cups across the State, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has said.

Responding to a question from Hemalatha Naik (BJP), the Minister told the Legislative Council on Friday that the scheme that was started in 2015 had been stopped since 2020 after the COVID-19 epidemic. “We have already started distribution of sanitary pads and it will be completed by September.”

On the distribution of menstrual cups, he said the government was currently distributing them in Mangaluru and Chamarajanagar. “We are reviewing the functioning of the scheme,” he said.

Earlier, Ms. Naik also said that unscientific disposal of sanitary pads in schools had caused health problems.

On anganwadi centres

The State government had sought a report from deputy commissioners on the status of buildings housing anganwadi workers across the State, Women and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar said.

According to her, details of buildings that are over 30 years old and those in a dilapidated condition were being identified.

The Minister’s response came to a question by Ms. Naik who sought to know the number of anganwadis functioning from rented structures; she also pointed out that poor quality eggs were being provided to children at anganwadis. “Milk, banana, and chikki are not being supplied properly,” she said.

In rented premises

There were 69,919 anganwadis in the State and of them 12,653 were operating from rented premises, the data placed by Women and Child Development Minister said.

Besides, 4,870 anganwadis were functioning from schools, 2,710 from community halls, 1,108 from panchayat buildings, and 1,236 were in alternative facilities. As many as 55,740 anganwadis were in rural areas and 14,719 in urban areas.

The Minister said the Centre had not revised the grant of ₹8 per day per child since the last nine years.

“We have to fix every thing within the budget. I will not say all anganwadis are running very well. There could be some with deficiencies and we will look into it.”