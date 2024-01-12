ADVERTISEMENT

Sangolli Rayanna statue to be unveiled on January 17

January 12, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Director of Kannada and Culture Dharani Devi Malagatti visiting Sangolli village, the native of Sangolli Rayanna, in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unveil a statue of Sangolli Rayanna in Sangolli village during Sangolli Rayanna Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi district on January 17.

Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dharani Devi Malagatti visited Sangolli village on Friday, to review the preparations for the two-day festival.

Earlier, she welcomed the Sangolli Rayanna Veerajyoti in Belagavi from Nandagad village, where the freedom fighter was martyred in the 19th century.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has released ₹1. 50 crore for Sangolli Rayanna Jayanti. The department will take steps to celebrate it in a meaningful and grand manner, she said.

Joint Director K.H. Channur, Deputy Director Vidyavathi Bhajantri and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US