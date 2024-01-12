GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sangolli Rayanna statue to be unveiled on January 17

January 12, 2024 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau
Director of Kannada and Culture Dharani Devi Malagatti visiting Sangolli village, the native of Sangolli Rayanna, in Belagavi on Friday.

Director of Kannada and Culture Dharani Devi Malagatti visiting Sangolli village, the native of Sangolli Rayanna, in Belagavi on Friday. | Photo Credit: P.K. Badiger

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will unveil a statue of Sangolli Rayanna in Sangolli village during Sangolli Rayanna Jayanti celebrations in Belagavi district on January 17.

Director of Kannada and Culture Department Dharani Devi Malagatti visited Sangolli village on Friday, to review the preparations for the two-day festival.

Earlier, she welcomed the Sangolli Rayanna Veerajyoti in Belagavi from Nandagad village, where the freedom fighter was martyred in the 19th century.

The State government has released ₹1. 50 crore for Sangolli Rayanna Jayanti. The department will take steps to celebrate it in a meaningful and grand manner, she said.

Joint Director K.H. Channur, Deputy Director Vidyavathi Bhajantri and others were present.

