Sangolli Rayanna statue comes up suddenly in Macche

June 05, 2023 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Belagavi

Some unidentified youth suddenly installed a statue of Sangolli Rayanna in Macche town near Belagavi on Monday. Officials suspected that there could be some confusion as the spot is owned by a cooperative society.

A group of some youth put up the statue at around 3 a.m. at the open place in front of the Town Panchayat office, near the filtered drinking water unit.

The open space is fenced on two sides. It has walls on the other sides.

When news spread, a crowd gathered near the statue. A group of youth was still seen cleaning the statue and the wire fence around it. It argued that it had the liberty to install the statue anywhere it wanted and continued to do its work.

Residents informed the police. Deputy Commissioner of Police H.T. Shekar visited the spot. After speaking to some villagers, Mr. Shekar briefed Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah.

Later, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil visited the spot and spoke to some villagers. He observed that the statue was installed on a piece of private property owned by the Primary Agriculture Credit Cooperative Society. He ordered officers to cover the statue with a cloth till further decision. He said that the statue will be removed if the property owners objected to it.

