Sangolli Rayanna military school getting ready: Karnataka Chief Minister

Bengaluru

26 January 2022 18:36 IST

It is likely to be taken over by the Defence Ministry

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a military school is coming up in Karnataka at a cost of the ₹180 crore, and is likely to be taken over by the Defence Ministry.

“The Karnataka Government has already released ₹55 crore. The civil work will be completed this year. Talks are on with Defence Ministry to take over the school,” the Chief Minister said during the 191st birth anniversary programme of Sangolli Rayanna. The school is being built on 100 acres, and will bear the name of Sangolli Rayanna. It will have hostel facility.

Photos in schools

He said that development of Sangolli Rayanna's resting place at Nandagad and a rock garden 10 acres at Sangolli has been approved by the government. The Chief Minister said that the government will issue order to place Sangolli Rayanna's photograph in all educational institutions.

The State Government has already written to Delhi Government for a statue of Sangolli Rayanna in Delhi. “There is already a statue of Rani Chennamma in Delhi. Rayanna’s statue has to be there where Chennamma’s statue is there.”

The government is talking to sculptors to follow up on its announcement to have the statues of Rani Chennamma and Sangolli Rayanna in the precincts of Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in Belagavi, Mr. Bommai. said. "The statues will be installed soon," he added.

Renaming roads

Speaking on the proposal to name roads in Bengaluru after freedom fighters, made by Member of Parliament P.C. Mohan, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that a suitable decision will be taken after convening a meeting in this regard.

Mr. Mohan had said that roads in his constituency, which are named after British era personalities, should be changed to that of freedom fighters. In a letter to Chief Minister he named, among others, three government hospitals (Bowring and Lady Curzon, Victoria and Minto) and as many roads(Avenue, Lavelle and Cunningham).