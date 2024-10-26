GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sangha to stage indefinite protest demanding better pay, ending harassment of contract workers at government hostels

Published - October 26, 2024 10:09 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau
Bheemshetty Yempalli, district president, Karnataka Rajya Sarakari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukarara Sangha, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

Bheemshetty Yempalli, district president, Karnataka Rajya Sarakari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukarara Sangha, addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ARUN KULKARNI

The Karnataka Rajya Sarakari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukarara Sangha will stage an indefinite protest outside the Social Welfare Department office in Kalaburagi on Monday demanding a revision of wages and to stop targeting and harassing contract workers in government-run hostels.

Bheemshetty Yempalli, district president of the sangha, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, urged the State government to revise the honorarium to ₹31,000 per month. The contract workers were forced to work for 14 hours a day, and are paid less than the minimum wage. He alleged that the permanent employees at hostels were hiring individuals in their places by paying a portion of their salary.

The hostel workers were paid between ₹13,500 and ₹18,500 in four categories namely – Bengaluru, districts other than Bengaluru, taluk headquarters and villages. 

Published - October 26, 2024 10:09 pm IST

