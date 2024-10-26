Sangha to stage indefinite protest demanding better pay, ending harassment of contract workers at government hostels

The Karnataka Rajya Sarakari Hostel Mattu Vasati Shala Horaguttige Naukarara Sangha will stage an indefinite protest outside the Social Welfare Department office in Kalaburagi on Monday demanding a revision of wages and to stop targeting and harassing contract workers in government-run hostels.

Bheemshetty Yempalli, district president of the sangha, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, urged the State government to revise the honorarium to ₹31,000 per month. The contract workers were forced to work for 14 hours a day, and are paid less than the minimum wage. He alleged that the permanent employees at hostels were hiring individuals in their places by paying a portion of their salary.

The hostel workers were paid between ₹13,500 and ₹18,500 in four categories namely – Bengaluru, districts other than Bengaluru, taluk headquarters and villages.