‘Sangh Parivar should be defeated before it becomes dangerous’

In commemoration of the 90th anniversary of the destruction of copies of Manu Smriti by B.R. Ambedkar at a women's conference in 1927, progressive organisations, including Dalit and women outfits, staged a demonstration at the Jagat Circle here on Monday evening. The agitating activists also raised slogans against Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde for his recent public remarks over secularists and intellectuals.

“Manu Smriti, the ‘constitution’ for right-wing forces, is anti-women and anti-Dalit. It justifies exploitative social order by upholding Varnashrama system that preaches social hierarchies. Ambedkar was sure that as long as the right-wing Brahminical ideology prevails, India can never achieve progress. He burnt copies of Manu Smriti at a public event 90 years ago,” K. Neela, Vice-President of Janwadi Mahila Sanghatan.

Ambedkar declared, she added, that he had been born a Hindu, but would not die a Hindu and kept his words by converting to Buddhism.

“Sangh Parivar ideologue Madhav Sadashiv Golwalkar had refused to accept the Constitution as it was not based on Manu Smriti. An article defying the Constitution had appeared in the Organiser, the mouthpiece of the Sangh Parivar. The same line of thinking continues to flow among right-wing activists till today. We need to defeat the Sangh Parivar ideologically and politically through a collective action, before they become dangerous to the nation,” she said.

‘Protector and saviour’

Hailing the Constitution as a protector and saviour of the oppressed and the marginalised communities and also as an effective tool to achieve equality and social justice, the agitating activists strongly condemned Sangh Parivar leaders for their remarks supporting demands to change the Constitution.

“The BJP, the RSS, the VHP, the Bajrang Dal and other right-wing outfits want to turn India into a society based on inequalities and oppression. But, the Constitution aims at building a new India on the foundations of noble values such as equality among all human beings. It is natural that right-wing forces oppose the Constitution and want to change it to suit their regressive ideology. We will never allow it to happen,” a Dalit activist said.

‘Attack on conscience’

Terming the offensive language used by Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde referring to secularists and intellectuals in a recent public meeting as an attack on the collective conscience of majority of Indians, Arjun Bhadre, a Dalit leader, said that the targets of the Sangh Parivar and its reactionary ideology had not only remained Dalits and Muslims but has also been extended to a vast majority of people, including backward communities, intellectuals and peace-loving secular forces that raised their voices for safeguarding India’s heterogeneous culture.

“Their comments calling for changing the Constitution amount to an attack on the Constitution itself. All Dalits, backward communities, women and secular forces need to get united and pose a collective resistance to defeat the designs of the Sangh Parivar,” he said.

Meenakshi Bali, Chandamma, R.K. Hudgi, Prabhu Khanapur, Bheemashankar Sadawadi, Nandadevi, Suryakanth Nimbalkar, Malleshi Sajjan and others were present.