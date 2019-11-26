Sangankal museum likely to benamed after Robert Bruce Foote

The Sangankal Museum Committee has proposed to name the upcoming museum, being established at the cultural complex here, after British geologist and archaeologist Robert Bruce Foote, who conducted geological surveys of prehistoric locations in India for the Geological Survey of India, in recognition of his contribution.

The Sangankal neolithic site, located seven kilometres from Ballari, is about 5,000 years old. This site was the largest village settlement in South India. Here, the people then, who were hunters and gatherers, were producing stone stools on a large scale and later took up cultivation too, according to Ravi Korishettar, former Professor of History and Archaeology, Karnatak University, and director of the Museum Committee.

He said that that Robert Bruce Foote was one among the many geologists in British India who undertook integrated geological and prehistoric expeditions over a period of 40 years (between 1858 and 1906) in various parts of southern and western India and brought forth considerable evidence of prehistoric cultures, including Sangankal pre-historic site, ash mounds (the largest near Kudtini, 25 km from Ballari), besides undertaking systematic documentation of prehistoric evidence in India.

Mr. Foote laid a firm foundation for Indian prehistoric studies over which present-day archaeologists have, to a large extent, succeeded in constructing the super structure and have kept pace with the developments in method and theory taking place elsewhere in the Anglo American world, Prof. Korishettar pointed out.

Prof. Korishettar said that the work of establishing the museum was going on in full swing and it is likely to be thrown open to the public in January 2020. He thanked the Deputy Commissioners of Ballari, right from Arvind Srivastav to S.S. Nakul, for their support to this project.

Recently, a sarcophagus, which was discovered near Kudtini in early 2000 and kept in a museum in Dharwad, was brought back to the museum in Ballari. Experts are busy in systematically documenting and arranging/displaying the artefacts.