Sangankal museum emerging as an institute of research and study

January 18, 2024

The well-curated Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum established at the cultural complex in Ballari by Ravi Korishettar, an authority on pre-history at international level, is the only museum in the country dedicated to pre-history.

Along with artefacts, there are 14 clone skulls found across the globe on display.

The skulls date back from 32 lakh years (the first one found and known as Lucy) to 18,000 years.

The need for establishing the museum was necessitated when the Sangankal site, the largest village settlement in South India 5,000 years ago, was getting destroyed due to large-scale quarrying.

A concerned Prof. Korishettar launched a movement to get the site protected and also proposed in 2004 to establish a museum to drive home the archaeological importance of the site among public.

The then Deputy Commissioner Arvind Srivastav responded positively and so also his successors.

People in Sangankal then were manufacturers of hand axe on a large scale. They were also early agriculturists and started domesticating animals.

The museum focuses on human evolution and their biological and cultural development with picto-graphic information on the ground floor and detailed information of Sangankal on the first floor.

The prized collection on display at the museum is the sarcophagus (stone coffin) that was found near Kuditini, 25 km from Ballari. The sarcophagus contained a skeleton of a seven-year-old boy.

In addition to the display of artefacts, Prof. Kirishettar laid emphasis on their cataloguing and systematic storage.

The idea was with a vision to ensure that the museum did not limit itself to showcasing the past culture and heritage for the present and future generations but also to ensure that it emerges as an institute encouraging further research and study.

Prof. Korishettar’s vision has started materialising. Over half-a-dozen researchers of Indian origin, doing their Ph.D in different foreign countries, have been frequenting the museum to study the artefacts and are on the verge of emerging successful academically.

“On coming to know about the good collection of artefacts from Sangankal, one of the oldest sites in South India, I came here to study the grinding stones,” Sutonuka Bhattacharya, doing her Ph.D in Hebrew University, Israel, told The Hindu.

“My vision of providing access to the artefacts to research students is getting realised. I hope many more students turn up and take advantage of the large collection we have here,” Prof. Korishettar has said.

