Sangamesh Handigi passes away

Writer and teacher Sangamesh Handigi (84) passed away in Hubballi on Thursday after a brief period of illness.

A recipient of various literary awards, Prof. Handigi has 46 books in Kannada to his credit. He has written poems, critical essays and Vachanas.

A native of Telagi in Basavana Bagewadi taluk of Vijayapura district, Prof. Handigi was actively involved in literary activities. He has left behind a few unpublished works.

Prof. Handigi had served as Head of Kannada Department at Shankar College in Navalgund, before serving as visiting faculty member at Kannada University, Hampi, for some time during which he guided several research students. He is survived by his two sons, including journalist Viresh Handigi, and a daughter.


