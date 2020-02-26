Sangamesh Biradar wins Karnataka Kesari

Sangamesh Biradar (27), wrestler from Athani taluk in Belagavi district, won the Karnataka Kesari title at the State-level wrestling competitions that concluded here on Tuesday.

Sangamesh Biradar defeated his rival Basavaraj Mamadapur (21) of Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district by 7-2 points in the 86 kg-125 kg weight men’s category. However, none of the two wrestlers could floor within the stipulated 10 minutes and hence, as per the points table, Sangamesh Biradar clinched the title. He was awarded ₹ 3.50 lakh in cash and a 1.50 kg silver mace. Basavaraj Mamadapur, who emerged the runner-up, bagged a purse of ₹ 1.50 lakh. Shivayya Pujar and Riyaz Mulla stood third and they received ₹ 1 lakh in cash each.

In the Mahila Karnataka Kesari title, Leena Siddi from Haliyal in Uttara Kannada humbled her opponent Shweta from Gadag. Leena Siddi floored Shweta in a span of seven minutes to clinch the title.

Leena Siddi bagged a cash reward of ₹ 1.50 lakh, while Shweta received ₹ 1 lakh in cash.

In the Bal Kesari played for U-14, Adarsh Todar of Bagalkot floored Sachin from Dharwad in six-and-a-half minutes to clinch the Karnataka Bal Kesari title. He received a cash reward of ₹ 50,000, while Sachin received ₹ 32,500 in cash.

Mahesh Langati of Belagavi won the Karnatak Kishore title in the under 17 boys (60 kg) wrestling competition and became richer by ₹ 75,000 apart from a gold medal that he won.

Sachin Korawar of Davangere won the runners-up title and earned a cash prize of ₹ 50,000 and a silver medal. In the finals, Mahesh Langati won against Sachin Korawar with ease. Siddu S.T. of Davangere and Anand K.H. of Bagalkot finished third and won ₹ 25,000 in cash each.

Basheera, Prema and Shaheeda Begum of Gadag won gold medals in different categories. In the 47 kg-50 kg category, Basheera defeated Sonia Jadhav, while in the 53 kg category, Prema Hucchhannavar of Gadag defeated international wrestler Aishwarya Karigar of Belagavi to snatch the gold. Shaheeda Begum got the better of Arpana Siddi of Haliyal to clinch the gold in the 55 kg category.

The other winners:

Under 17 Boys — 41 kg Suraj H.G. of Haliyal (winner), Lingaraj R.R. of Bagalkot (runner- up); 48 kg Rohan Doddamani (winner), Mallikarjun Tolamatti (runner-up); 51 kg Lohitkumar S.M. of Bagalkot (winner), Manjunath Choudhary (runner-up); 65 kg Satish Biradar of Davangere (winner), Ganesh Chavan (runner-up); 71 kg Mahalingaraya Teji of Bagalkot (winner), Basavaraj Patil of Davangere (runner-up); 80 kg Mallesh Metri (winner), Gajanan Daddi (runner-up); 92 kg Shivanand Ambi (winner) and Sumukh Mathapati (runner-up).

Under 14 Girls — 42 kg Lakshmi Patil of Uttara Kannada (winner) and Pranjal of Belagavi (runner-up).