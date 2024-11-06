Sandur is Congress stronghold and nobody can snatch it from us, says party nominee

Stating that Sandur Assembly segment is a Congress fortress, party candidate for the byelection E. Annapurna has said that nobody can snatch the constituency from it as it has always worked for development.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Sandur is a Congress stronghold. People have supported our party in all the elections as it has worked for their welfare and development. M.Y. Ghorpade laid a strong foundation for the party and young leaders like Santosh Lad and E. Tukaram [her husband and member of Lok Sabha from Ballari] have built it from the grassroots. I am confident of winning the byelection with a huge margin as people have full confidence in my party,” Ms. Annapurna said during her campaign at Hale Daroji and Madapur villages on Wednesday.

Recalling the “age of illegal mining” that led to the disturbance of peace in the area, Ms. Annapurna said that Mr. Tukaram has always stood for peace and prosperity of the region as a people’s representative.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Development activities gathered momentum under the leadership of Mr. Tukaram in the Assembly segment. I am determined in continuing the great tradition of peace and development under the guidance of senior leaders,” she said in her appeal to the people to vote for her in the byelection.

Ms. Annapurna also said that her party is guided by the secular ideas of the Constitution drafted by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. She said that she is determined in adhering to the constitutional principles to ensure peaceful development.

35 join Congress

On Wednesday, Ballari City MLA Nara Bharat Reddy campaigned for his party candidate [Ms. Annapurna] in and around Kudatini town. As many as 35 BJP activists, under the leadership of Tippeswamy and Rajashekhar, joined the Congress in the presence of Mr. Reddy and vowed to work for Ms. Annapurna.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With BJP leaders and cadre joining hands with us, the Congress, which is already powerful, has gained more strength in Kudatini. More BJP leaders will join the Congress shortly. We are confident of winning the Sandur byelection,” Mr Reddy said.

Lok Sabha member from Raichur G. Kumar Naik campaigned for Ms. Annapurna at Toranagal in Ballari district.

“The Congress has always given pro-people governance. Its guarantee schemes are a living example of its determination to ensuring the welfare of oppressed people. The people have blessed the Congress with 136 seats in the last Assembly elections. We are confident of winning all the three seats in the byelections,” Mr. Naik said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.