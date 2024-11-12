Sandur bypolls: Ballari Deputy Commissioner appeals to voters to exercise franchise

Ballari Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Prashanth Kumar Misra said the administration had made all preparations in advance for the byelections and he appealed to the people to visit the designated polling stations and exercise their franchise.

Addressing a media conference at the office of the Sandur tahasildar on Tuesday, Mr. Mishra said mock polling would be held at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday in the presence of the representatives of political parties before the actual polling would begin at 7 a.m.

“The administration has put all things and mechanisms in place to ensure free and fair elections. I appeal to the people to cast their votes,” Mr. Mishra said.

He said that the constituency has 2,36,402 voters – 1,17,935 men, 1,18,438 women and 29 others – and 253 polling stations were established in the constituency – 68 in urban areas, 185 in rural areas. As many as 60 polling stations are identified as critical – 17 in Sandur, 27 in Toranagal, and 16 in Choranur.

“All polling stations are provided with basic amenities such as drinking water and restrooms. 324 ballot units, 324 control units and 379 VVPATs would be used in the elections. We have kept additional 304 ballot units and 304 control units on stand-by. The Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) have been checked at multiple levels,” Mr. Mishra said.

“To facilitate all working employees to cast their votes, the Election Commission of India has declared a paid holiday on polling day. I appeal to every voter to cast their vote. Sandur is a highly industrialised constituency having a considerable number of industrial workers and I appeal to them to make use of the paid holiday to exercise their franchise,” Mr. Mishra said.

He said that the EVMs would first be carried to Government First Grade College in Sandur for demustering and then transported to Government Polytechnic College in Ballari where counting will be held on November 23.

Superintendent of Police Shobha Rani said that all security measures were put in place, including the deployment of 1,036 security personnel.

“We have deployed 676 civil police, three Deputy Superintendents of Police, six Circle Inspectors of Police, 14 Police Sub-Inspectors, 22 Assistant Sub-Inspectors, 190 Head Constables, 281 constables, 160 Home Guards, and 360 Karnataka State Reserve Police. We have more vigilant measures for critical polling stations. There will be webcasting of polling at 127 polling stations,” Ms Rani said.

She added that police had seized ₹34,15,598 in cash and liquor worth ₹9,49,537, registered 135 cases and arrested 116 people from November 1 till date for violation of the model code of conduct. She added that six two-wheelers, a truck, and a car were also seized.

Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Chief Executive Officer of zilla panchayat and president of the district Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) committee said that two Sakhi polling stations and two others, one each managed by persons with disabilities and youth, had been established in the constituency.